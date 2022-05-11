Construction plans for Carencro Heights shared at town hall

The Lafayette Parish School Board announced Carencro Heights will be the next school in the parish to be rebuilt.

“The school has been there for a long time. It really has a lot of needs, a lot of the students are going in temporary buildings and have been for a long time. This gives them a brand new clean efficient facility that allows them to expand and grow with the town,” said Jason Hargarve.

Designer and architect Jason Hargrave says Carencro Heights Elementary is in need of expansion. When the new school is built, it will double in size.

“The current school is about 40 to 45,000 square feet; this will be a 97,000 square-foot school. So, it’s good but more and really beneficial to them it’s all going to be under one roof instead of the multiple buildings there now,” said Hargrave.

Principal of Carencro Heights Elementary School Alysia Messa says she’s happy to have a new elementary school, where all students can be under one roof.

She says at the school’s current location this is a major struggle for the school.

“Sometimes our kids have to transition outside and inside when there are weather issues because we don’t have an awning for the children to be able to use. We have to cancel different types of tutoring programs and instructions for them. Also the amount of restrooms, we are lacking with that for our faculty and staff,” said principal Alysia Messa.