Carencro Fire Department to distribute COVID rapid tests

Carencro Fire Department
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:24:07-05

The Carencro Fire Department will be handing out free COVID rapid tests this weekend.

CFD says the distribution will happen on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 9-10, or while supplies last.

The distribution will be held at the Carencro Community Center at 5115 N. University.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

