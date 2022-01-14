Carencro Fire Department to distribute COVID rapid tests

The Carencro Fire Department will be handing out free COVID rapid tests this weekend.

CFD says the distribution will happen on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 9-10, or while supplies last.

The distribution will be held at the Carencro Community Center at 5115 N. University.

