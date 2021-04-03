Carencro event honors service members

Spring Service Saturday honoring Acadiana Service members was held Saturday in Carencro.

Hams for Heroes handed out hams to service members and their families during the event.

Easter treats were given to the children from 10 am to 3 pm.

Spring Service Saturday organizers

