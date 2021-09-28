Carencro couple rescued from Monday night house fire

A Carencro couple was rescued from a house fire Monday night.

Firefightes say the couple is lucky to be alive after that late-night fire on Breaux Road.

The Carencro Fire Department, along with fire departments from Lafayette and Scott, responded at around 11:19 p.m. on Monday, September 27.

They say that prior to the fire department’s arrival, an officer from Carencro Police Department was investigating heavy smoke in the area and was first to arrive on the scene.

Officers found one of the victims face down in the driveway and with the help of a neighbor, the victim was pulled to safety.

The officer relayed to the fire department that the house was fully engulfed in flames and one person was still trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived and entered the home while battling the blaze. During the search and rescue operation, firefighters found the second victim in a rear bedroom of the home

Both people were transported to a local hospital. One was treated and released and the other is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after giving up his SCBA air mask to the victim as he was removing her from the home.

The fire was brought under control but firefighters say the home sustained heavy fire damage and two vehicles were totally destroyed.

Investigators from Lafayette Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel