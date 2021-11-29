Carencro Country Christmas set for Saturday

The 24th Carencro Country Christmas is set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the city's community center at 5115 N. University.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a Dash, Dance or Prance 5K. There also will be arts and crafts, choirs and food. Admission is free, but they're accepting donations of coats, gloves, hats and scarves as well.

"This will be our 24th year, it is held here at the community center on Saturday December 4th from 9-3 . You can dance, dash, or prance though the race," said Margaret Rozas. "We have arts and crafts and food booths that will be present, and choirs will sing throughout the day."

For more information, call 337-896-6686 or email:carencrocountrychristmas@gmail.com