Carencro council leaves obscenity ordinance as is, prompting changes for new business

The City of Carencro is standing by an obscenity ordinance, which will mean changes for a new business.

On Monday night, city council declined to make any changes to the ordinance.

Last week, we reported, the owners of Crave Romance Boutique, an adult store, are planning to set up shop in Carencro, but they are facing restrictions about what they can and can't sell.

The city ordinance defines obscenity as "solicitation for viewing or the distribution of adult videos, literature and sexual toys." Read the full ordinance here

Crave owner Mike Menard says the ordinance is too vague.

"I won't do the whole list, but think about it. What crosses the line?" Menard said Monday.

During the meeting, the business owner asked the police chief for more clarification.

"We're going to review what we carry, maybe I can make an appointment with the chief and say, 'hey, let's go over this. These are the products I carry,'" Menard said.

Several members of the audience spoke against Menard's business.

"This city has exercised a legitimate function of government by creating an obscenity law," Quinn Hebert said.

"He just needs to have done his due diligence, had he looked further, he would have seen what the ordinance states," James Mayard said.

Others spoke out in support.

"I believe they should be allowed to sell legal products; they shouldn't be faced with fines for things you can buy on Amazon and in Walmart," one woman said.

Despite Menard's discussion, no changes will be made to the ordinance.

"I knew that they weren't going to make any changes tonight, but we just wanted to come here, introduce ourselves and try to relay any fears people may have," Menard said.

City officials declined to comment. Menard is hoping to meet with them for clarity on exactly which products are allowed and which aren't, before the store opens in April.

