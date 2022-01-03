Carencro Catholic pushes back return to school

Carencro Catholic School has pushed back their return to school due to COVID.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, administrators say there are a large number of staff out, and cite a lack of rapid tests and the current surge.

"CCS will remain closed for the rest of this week (Jan. 3-Jan. 7). Students, faculty and staff will return to Carencro Catholic School on Monday, January 10, 2022," the post states. "We ask that you join us in prayer for healing of all of our CCS community. We are actively speaking with Champions regarding the ability to offer care throughout the week."

