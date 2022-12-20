Carbon monoxide poisoning: Warnings and symptoms

During the winter months, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning goes up.

Carbon monoxide is found in fumes produced by burning fuel in things like stoves, fireplaces and furnaces.

Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless so it is difficult to detect.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, dizziness, upset stomach, chest pain and confusion.

Chief of Scott Fire Department, Chad Sonnier advises, "Just make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors working, because obviously everyone is going to be inside the home with this cold weather coming in, so we want to make sure everyone is safe from having carbon monoxide build up."