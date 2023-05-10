Car crash at intersection of Eraste Landry and Bertrand leaves one dead

UPDATE:

The two car vehicle crash took place around 8:04 P.M Tuesday night at the intersection of Bertrand Drive and Eraste Landry Road.

Preliminary investigation shows vehicle #2 traveled south on Bertrand Drive, towards Eraste Landry Road. The traffic light was green when the driver approached and began entering the intersection.

During this time, vehicle #1 traveled north on Bertrand Drive, attempted to make a left turn onto Eraste Landry Road and crashed into vehicle #2 at the intersection.

The driver of vehicle #2 was pulled from their car and transported to a local hospital, where the driver was pronounced deceased.

The driver of vehicle #1 refused medical aid on the scene.

The intersection of Bertrand Drive and Eraste Landry Road is currently closed while the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Fatality Investigators conduct their investigation. Motorists are urged to take an alternate travel route.

This investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when more information is confirmed.

ORIGINAL:

Lafayette, LA - The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Bertrand Drive involving two vehicles.

This is a developing story.