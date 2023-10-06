Candidate Profiles: Lafayette City Council District 1

The Gubernatorial Primary is October 14, and early voting is already underway.

To see what's on your ballot, click here.

We've sent out questions to all of the candidates in some of Acadiana's hottest races, and we're posting the questions and each candidate's responses online so our viewers can get some information about the people who are asking for their vote.

We sent the questions to each candidate using the email address they provided to the Secretary of State when they qualified for the race. If we didn't hear back by the deadline we provided, we called them using the telephone number they provided to the Secretary of State when they qualified for the race.

If we receive any responses after this story is posted, we will update it when we do.

We've sent out questions to every candidate running for every seat on the Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council. District 3 Lafayette City Council Member Liz Hebert and Parish Council Members Bryan Tabor (District 1) and John Guilbeau (District 4) were all re-elected without opposition.

In the District 1 race on the Lafayette City Council, Patrick Lewis decided to run for another office. Running in the race are Elroy Broussard, Rickey Hardy, Kristopher J. Harrison and Melissa Matthieu-Robichaux.

Here are the questions we asked, followed by the full response received from each candidate.

ELROY BROUSSARD

Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.

I am a life long resident of district 1. I currently serve as district 3 school

board representative for 9 years. My involvement in the community and my personal touch to the challenges that plague us along with my leadership qualification and capability to handle everything as important as the other.

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

My decision to run for office stems from a genuine desire to advocate for my community and bring about positive change. District 1 has long been overlooked, lacking the recognition, respect and resources it rightfully deserves. I recognize the immense potential within the district and firmly believe that it is time for growth and development.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the City Council?

Transparency, lack of trust and the ability to communicate with the people they represent.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

I have no problem HELPING the parish but not at the expense of denying my district the basic needs to grow.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

Check Book to have an open door policy to let the people know how and where the money is spent. Be more open to the needs of the community.

Start the growth and finish it.

Rebuild the trust.

For the past four years, the administration's drainage program has drawn lawsuits and criminal investigations. The administration has not freely provided responses to council members about it. What is your position about this situation?

The council and the public should be made aware of all works being done with our tax dollars. There should be a report given to council members on large projects especially change orders.

RICKEY HARDY

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

I want to serve the people of my community in District 1. We need strong decisive, and experienced leadership. My record speaks for itself.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the City Council?

Transparency. Accountability. No Corruption.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

No, with possible exceptions to be examined and discussed after election.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

Once elected, I will get with my constituents in District 1 to find out what changes they would like implemented and go from there.

For the past four years, the administration's drainage program has drawn lawsuits and criminal investigations. The administration has not freely provided responses to council members about it. What is your position about this situation?

Transparency. Accountability. No Corruption. I will use every means at

my disposal to assure that drainage funds are spent on successful drainage which benefits the taxpayers, not drain them of money. I will use every resource at my disposal to expose and prosecute any corruption in any administration.

KRISTOPHER HARRISON

Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.

I was born and raised here in Lafayette, Louisiana, and I'm a proud resident of City Council District 1. I graduated from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette with a B.A. in political science in 2018. There, I was elected Student Body Treasurer during the 2017-2018 school year. After graduation I spent one year in

Austin, Texas where I served as a community organizer for Texas Campaign for the Environment and a Bill Analyst for the Senate Research Center. Before Covid 2019 I was a permanent substitute teacher at Lafayette Middle School.

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

I'm running for the City Council because I'm called to. Over the past several years I've watched communities become increasingly divided on partisan and cultural issues while neglecting the needs of their communities. I believe that

local government can be a space where communities, including our own, can unify at the intersection of common struggles and practical solutions. In doing so, we can be a bulwark against divisive government.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the City Council?

I think the biggest challenge facing the City Council is navigating the city's

broken budget-making process.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

I think we ought to reexamine the allocation schedule to find a fairer way to split city and parish costs.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

If need be, I would seek to update our development code to make it easier for developers to develop more infill developments in residential neighborhoods.

For the past four years, the administration's drainage program has drawn lawsuits and criminal investigations. The administration has not freely provided responses to council members about it. What is your position about this situation?

We need transparency. As a member of the City Council, it is my responsibility to ensure we get to the truth of the matter. If necessary, I'll work with other council members to investigate the matter ourselves.

MELISSA MATTHIEU-ROBICHAUX

Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.

I may not have previous experience in political office, but I believe my qualifications lie in my track record as a responsible small business owner. I consistently demonstrate fiscal responsibility in managing my businesses, Mailing Systems Inc and the Hall, which I believe is a vital skill for managing city finances effectively. More importantly, my genuine care for the well-being of our community and its people is my passion to serve. I am committed to listening to the concerns of our residents, working collaboratively, and making informed decisions that benefit everyone in our community. As a community we need to promote and support all our local businesses.

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

As a lifelong resident on the Northside, I want to make a difference in the same community that has blessed me. I may not be personally familiar with the unique experiences and challenges that each of you has faced, but my commitment is to engage with and understand the diverse perspective within our community. My aim is to collaboratively seek solutions that benefit the greater good, respecting that everyone’s voice and viewpoint are crucial in shaping a brighter future.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the City Council?

I think the biggest issue currently is the issue with the controversial drainage projects. As any public office, I believe ensuring that public money is managed responsibly and transparent with the utmost integrity. As a server of public office, public trust and transparency for financial matters needs to be easily understood by all community individuals.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

Originally a consolidated government was formed due to Parish shortfalls. The pros were eliminating duplicating services, unifying infrastructure and simplifying decision making. Unfortunately, it seems like even with consolidation, the Parish still has a shortfall and the City is picking up the bill for Parish expenditures. The percentage of ratio for City and Parish responsibility is causing a huge burden on the City finances. The City cannot continue carrying the burden. The Parish needs to find revenue so the Parish can adequately pick up their expenses, freeing City monies to be used for City projects.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

I want to foster more direct engagements with constituents, citizens and local leaders. Our children are our future, all investments in them through health, education, tools and resources will benefit our community. I will host town hall meetings where I can get feedback for decision making that directly impacts my district. I want to explore ways to attract new businesses to our I 10 corridors in direct relations to the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Park. We invite you to Lafayette where culture thrives and hospitality awaits!