Camper, shed and construction debris burned in explosion off Hwy 93

SCOTT, La. — An explosion off Highway 93 burned a camper, a shed and a large pileup of construction rubble behind a Scott home Sunday.

According to the Scott Fire Department, on October 1, 2023, at 6:05 pm, Scott firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area in the 200 block of Destination Pointe Lane, near Super One. While en route, dispatch advised that additional callers were reporting a camper burning in the 600 block of Highway 93.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a camper, shed and large pile of construction debris behind a residence in the 600 block of Highway 93 engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control before it could spread to a nearby residence, officials report.

During the investigation, witnesses told firefighters there was a loud explosion followed by a large plume of black smoke. The owner of the property told investigators he was not home at the time of the incident.

Authorities say, due to the amount of damage caused by the explosion and fire, the investigation to determine the exact cause will take additional time.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

Units from the Lafayette, Carencro and Duson Fire Departments responded to assist.