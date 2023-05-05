Camper destroyed by electrical fire

On Tuesday afternoon, around 4:50 p.m., the owner of a camper in the 200 block of Marie Street called 9-1-1 to report smoke coming from the camper.

When firefighters arrived, the camper, in the backyard, was engulfed in flames.

Suppression crews quickly deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire and protect the home. The home was spared, but the camper was completely destroyed by the fire.

The owner’s brother lived in the camper. While working on an electrical malfunction, the breakers arced and ignited combustible materials. He escaped the smoke-filled camper with only a minor burn.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, the fire was ruled an accident.