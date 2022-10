Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. and involved a motorcycle, police say.

One person is confirmed dead.

If you're traveling south on Johnston Street, you won't be able to turn left onto Camellia because the road is closed for the investigation.

Traffic on Guilbeau Road is being diverted South on Johnston Street.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.