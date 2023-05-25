Call issued for artist to create mural at Four Corners

Basin Arts is looking for a visual artist to create a mural, and a choreographer to create a site specific dance piece.

Basin Arts, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Lafayette Consolidated Government, and Bottle Art Lofts have partnered together to facilitate a Public Call for Art.

THe freestanding outdoor mural will be at the Bottle Art Lofts located in the historic La Place Neighborhood at the intersection of Cameron Street and University Avenue, often referred to as “Four Corners”.

Basin Arts seeks a visual artist to create an original mural on a freestanding outdoor wall of the Bottle Art Lofts complex and a choreographer to create a site-specific dance piece in collaboration with the original mural.

This project is made possible by the Louisiana Division of the Arts’ Percent for the Arts program in partnership with Forecast Public Art.

For more information or to apply, please visit: basinartslafayette.com/contact/applications/. Applications are open through May 31st.

