CALEA's professional standards and what is means to law enforcement

In partnership with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) will administer a virtual site-based assessment on April 11 - 13.

In order to provide excellent service in law enforcement, LPSO voluntarily participates in CALEA's professional standards. Accreditation of the agency is based on standards that provide best practices related to health, safety, and life safety.

In today's law enforcement agencies, these standards are considered fundamental. Using the program, high risk issues can be addressed in a contemporary environment. Officers receive training to prepare them for community service, ensuring they are well prepared for any surprise.

An organization accredited by the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation Program will be able to address any operational or administrative challenges, as well as be an industry leader.

On Monday, April 11, 2022, agency employees and community members are invited to participate in the site-based assessment by calling (337) 236-5819 between 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. During this time, the Assessment Team will be taking comments on a telephone line that will not be recorded. Additional commenting opportunities will be available on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the LPSO Public Safety Complex located at 1825 West Willow Street, Scott, LA 70583.

The agency's ability to comply with CALEA standards must be discussed both in telephone comments and in public information sessions. Standard copies can be reviewed at the LPSO. The Accreditation Office can be reached at (337) 236-5864 if you need more information.

More information can be found HERE.

