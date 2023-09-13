Cajundome hosts hiring event for oil, gas, and maritime industries

LAFAYETTE, La. — More than 25 companies are looking to fill hundreds of positions in the oil and gas industry.

The Oil & Gas/Maritime Job Fair is scheduled to take place today at the Cajundome Convention Center from 9 am to 1 pm.

Available positions include offshore, onshore, field and office-based roles. Companies are looking to fill both entry-level and experienced positions.

“Our two oil & gas job fairs held earlier this year in Lafayette had 800-900 candidates attend, all looking for their next job in energy or looking to get into the industry,” said Jen Schamble, Events Manager for Rigzone. “It’s amazing to see connections being made between companies and jobseekers, as well as the candidates networking amongst themselves.”

Hiring companies will include:



Halliburton

Morrison Energy

Complete Logistical Services

Sparrows Group

Linear Controls

The Bergaila Companies

Taylors International Services

Noble Drilling

Cleco Corporation

Gladiator Energy

Seafarers International Union

EPS Companies

Danos

Oceaneering

Refined Technologies

Survival Systems International

Oil States Energy Services

ESS Support Services

Edison Chouest Offshore

Cajun Industries

Louisiana CAT

Universal Plant Services

H2O Incorporated

Acadian Contractors

Louisiana Workforce Commission

and more

For a list of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.