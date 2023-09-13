Cajundome hosts hiring event for oil, gas, and maritime industries

LAFAYETTE, La. — More than 25 companies are looking to fill hundreds of positions in the oil and gas industry.
The Oil & Gas/Maritime Job Fair is scheduled to take place today at the Cajundome Convention Center from 9 am to 1 pm.
Available positions include offshore, onshore, field and office-based roles. Companies are looking to fill both entry-level and experienced positions.
“Our two oil & gas job fairs held earlier this year in Lafayette had 800-900 candidates attend, all looking for their next job in energy or looking to get into the industry,” said Jen Schamble, Events Manager for Rigzone. “It’s amazing to see connections being made between companies and jobseekers, as well as the candidates networking amongst themselves.”
Hiring companies will include:
- Halliburton
- Morrison Energy
- Complete Logistical Services
- Sparrows Group
- Linear Controls
- The Bergaila Companies
- Taylors International Services
- Noble Drilling
- Cleco Corporation
- Gladiator Energy
- Seafarers International Union
- EPS Companies
- Danos
- Oceaneering
- Refined Technologies
- Survival Systems International
- Oil States Energy Services
- ESS Support Services
- Edison Chouest Offshore
- Cajun Industries
- Louisiana CAT
- Universal Plant Services
- H2O Incorporated
- Acadian Contractors
- Louisiana Workforce Commission
and more
For a list of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here.