Cajun Heartland State Fair returns to the Cajundome in 2021

The Cajundome has announced that the Cajun Heartland State Fair will return on May 27 through June 6, 2021

The Cajundome says that after review by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health, the CAJUNDOME’s Open Safely Plan has been approved to execute the 2021 Cajun Heartland State Fair.

The fair will take place from May 27 – June 6, 2021.

With new sanitizations and social distancing protocols in place, The Cajundome says the CHSF will look a little different but will still have the entertainment line-up and ride offerings that fans enjoy year after year.

More event information is expected to be shared over the coming months on www.cajundome.com/chsf2021

They say that advance discounted ride tickets and wristbands are scheduled to go on-sale May 1, 2021, through May 26, 2021, while supplies last. Food and merchandise vendors are welcome to register to participate in the event and can find more information at www.cajundome.com/chsf2021.

Sponsorship information is also available online.

"We hope you'll make plans to join us this year as we strive to provide the best in family entertainment for adults and children of all ages. This year, we welcome new ride operator Gold Star Amusements that will provide numerous super rides and classic favorites for the whole family. Games and free attractions such as the World of Wonders and Texas Tommy's Wild West Revue will be on hand to entertain the crowds. Prizes and surprises await everyone at the Cajun Heartland State Fair!"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel