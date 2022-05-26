The Cajun Heartland State Fair returns to the CAJUNDOME grounds through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The fair will begin on Thursday, May 26, starting at 5:00 pm and continues through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The 2022 CHSF will feature some new amusement rides, free attractions and entertainment. Fans can refer to www.cajundome.com/chsf2022 for the latest updates, fair hours and show times.

Gold Star Amusements will provide super rides and classic favorites. There will also be games and free attractions such as the Circus Hollywood, featuring a Big Top circus with nightly performances, the Giraffic Menagerie and Petting Zoo, Racing Pigs and Pony and Camel Rides and the return of the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures featuring a mobile museum and interactive dinosaur walks!

A live music grandstand will also be a part of the attractions at the fair. Headliners include Rodney Atkins, Jameson Rodgers, Joe Nichols, and CUPID. For the complete line-up, visit CAJUNDOME.com/chsf2022.

General Admission is $5 for ages 6 and up. Daily VIP Pass Admission is available day of the show for $25. Clear bag policy is in effect.

The CAJUNDOME website has details concerning allowable bag sizes and details on Free parking available at Cajun Field.

