Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair returns Oct. 10

The Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair will return to the Cajundome Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature wedding industry vendors from across Acadiana ready to discuss what they can offer for the special day and beyond.

Guests will enter through the Cajundome's new venue, the Table Room, and vendors will be located throughout the Cajundome lobby.

Tickets are now on sale for $8 in advance at the Cajundome Box Office or $12 at the door.

New to the event will be a VIP Brunch held from 11 AM – 12 PM, the $35 ticket includes early event admission, complimentary brunch bites and beverages, swag bag, and insider tips and tricks from industry pros. Tickets for the VIP Brunch are limited and only available in advance.

If the wedding and bridal market is a significant part of your business, consider joining us as a vendor at the Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair. For more information and to register, visit the event page at

cajundome.com.

For all upcoming events and ticketing information, visit cajundome.com.

