Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair returning to Cajundome in October

The Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair will return to the CAJUNDOME on Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature wedding industry vendors from across Acadiana ready to discuss what they can offer for your special day and beyond.

Early bird tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6, at 12:00 PM Noon and can be purchased at the CAJUNDOME Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Advance general admission tickets are $8 or $12 at the door. New to the event will be a VIP Brunch held from 11 AM – 12 PM, the $35 ticket includes early event admission, complimentary brunch bites and beverages, swag bag, and insider tips and tricks from industry pros. Tickets for the VIP Brunch are limited and only available in advance.

No matter if you've just started the wedding planning process or are looking for a few last minute details to make your day extra special, stop by and see what our Acadiana businesses have to offer!

If the wedding & bridal market is a significant part of your business, consider joining us as a vendor at the Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair. For more information and to register, visit the event page at CAJUNDOME.com.

For all upcoming event and ticketing information, visit CAJUNDOME.com.

