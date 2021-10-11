Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair held Sunday

With wedding season upon us, hundreds of party planning people were at the Cajundome for the second-ever Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair.

A wedding dress fashion show, and various wedding vendors showing soon to be newlyweds a unique way to envision their big day.

Casey White, the Cajundome's marketing director, tells us their goal is exactly that - to give future brides and grooms a place to do some one-stop shopping.

"In the midst of all the chaos people still want to get out and have that sense of normalcy so you know if they are in the middle of planning a wedding this gives them an opportunity to you know get away from reality for maybe a couple of hours and you know come check out vendors and you know really kind of put together that dream wedding that they're looking to plan," she says.

