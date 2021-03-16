Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair coming to Cajundome Convention Center

LAFAYETTE, La. - The first ever Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair will take place at the Cajundome Convention Center on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event will be held throughout the Convention Center grounds and include wedding industry vendors from across Acadiana.

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will be available in limited quantities and can be purchase for a specific time slot including 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to monitor attendance numbers.

Each ticket includes a complimentary mimosa (must be 21+) or bottled water at arrival. Face coverings are required for entry and must be worn while inside the venue at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

If the wedding and bridal market is a significant part of your business, consider joining as a vendor for the Cajun Heartland Bridal Fair.

For more information and to register, visit the event page at cajundome.com.

For all upcoming event and ticketing information, visit cajundome.com.

