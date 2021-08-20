Cadets graduate from Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy

Twenty-one cadets graduated on Friday, August 20, from the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.

A ceremony was held at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex in Scott.

KATC

Graduates of class 165 will go on to serve with the following agencies:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Kaplan Police Department

Scott Police Department

Turkey Creek Police Department

Boyce Police Department

Baton Rouge Office of Juvenile Justice

Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice

Ville Platte Probation & Parole

KATC

