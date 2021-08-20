Cadets graduate from Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy

Twenty-one cadets graduated on Friday, August 20, from the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.
A ceremony was held at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex in Scott.
Graduates of class 165 will go on to serve with the following agencies:
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
- Kaplan Police Department
- Scott Police Department
- Turkey Creek Police Department
- Boyce Police Department
- Baton Rouge Office of Juvenile Justice
- Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice
- Ville Platte Probation & Parole
