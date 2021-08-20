Watch
Cadets graduate from Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy

Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 20, 2021
Twenty-one cadets graduated on Friday, August 20, from the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.

A ceremony was held at 10:00 am at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex in Scott.

Graduates of class 165 will go on to serve with the following agencies:

  • Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Kaplan Police Department
  • Scott Police Department
  • Turkey Creek Police Department
  • Boyce Police Department
  • Baton Rouge Office of Juvenile Justice
  • Lafayette Office of Juvenile Justice
  • Ville Platte Probation & Parole
