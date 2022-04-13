Cabinet shop in Scott burns; no injuries reported

Scott firefighters report a commercial fire that started early Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 3800 block of West Gloria Switch Road at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, for a fire at a large metal building being used as a cabinet shop.

They found heavy smoke coming from the building, and found a fire in the construction area of the building. The fire had spread to some cabinets that were being built.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, with heavy fire and smoke damage to the building and its contents.

The investigation determined the fire was an accident, but the exact cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments responded to the incident to assist.