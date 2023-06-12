BVD: Help needed identifying truck for illegal dumping

The Bayou Vermilion District (BVD) posted on social media that they are asking for help in identifying someone who illegally dumped lawn debris into the Bayou.

It happened at Rotary Point in Lafayette.

If you can identify the vehicle, send BVD a direct message on Facebook.

