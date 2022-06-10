Businesses in Lafayette have been Affected by Inflation

Even businesses that don’t sell essential items like groceries are feeling the effects of inflation.

The owners of a comic book store and of a record store say inflation has impacted their sales.

“Well, I guess inflation has impacted us as everyone else,” said Patrick Hodgkins.

“We are seeing it; we are seeing inflation starting to hit and gas prices and everything that's going on right now is,” said Dan Boudreaux.

Boudreaux, manager of the comic book store “And Books Too” says because of inflation distributors are charging more money for goods.

“So, most of our distributors very marginally increased their shipping cost. A few of them have upped the amount that you must hit to get free shipping. But the main thing is everything is going up,” said Boudreaux.

The owner of the downtown record store, “Lagniappe Records,” says to stay afloat with competition he’s had to lower prices for albums, which cuts into his profit margins.

“We are not trying to over-inflate, we just want to adjust evenly and smoothly where it’s not a jump in prices like other places,” said Hodgkins.