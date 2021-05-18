Businesses in Downtown Lafayette are preparing for more flooding this week

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE — Businesses in Downtown Lafayette are worried about getting back to back flooding this week with the amount of rainfall expected.

Business owners we spoke to are comparing the flooding they saw on Monday night to that of the historic floods in 2016, claiming that the water levels were higher, and they are preparing for more to come.

"The main thing that I am concerned about, and the thing that I don't think most people think about is, when you're driving through it to just go slow," says Robin McMillan, an employee at the Creative Spaces Art Gallery downtown. "Even a small wake can be pushed into someone's house or business and cause damage."

The owner of C. Wolf Barbershop, Chris Sons, says they were lucky enough to have not received any water in their business, but they are still continuing to take proper precautions to hope they don't flood inside this week.

"The closest it came to our building was maybe a foot away from the door, and that was mainly from the wake of other vehicles passing by," says Sons. "We're just going to sandbag up tonight, I mean that's all we really can do, and then just check back in the morning and see if we can open."

Most businesses along the strip in downtown are urging community members and motorists to stay off the roads when they are flooded, not just for their safety, but for the sake of the businesses in the area.

"Just stay away from downtown and don't come down here when the roads are flooded like this," says Sons. "It's just common sense, and it's dangerous."

