Business owner concerned about recent uptick in COVID-19 cases

Some business owners are concerned they'll be affected by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. In Lafayette, one business has taken action.

"After we saw the upticks we were like, 'We're probably going to be in a lock-down again," says Merick Chambers, a co-owner at Di Jerk Stop. The Jamaican restaurant has undergone a small renovation recently in case of another situation where customers cannot dine in. The addition of a drive through window, the owner believes, will be an asset.

"This will help us to stay open because the restaurant did not have a drive thru. we could do curbside but we'd probably have to hire more people to walk out, and organize different stuff like parking but now that we have this we can stay inside, cook the food, and serve it through the window," says Chambers.

He says it was a no-brainer after last summer.

"The first spike, as a restaurant, I mean it affected us. I think it affected everybody really," says Chambers.

Employees at his restaurant are hopeful about the focus on safety in their workplace.

"No one will have to get out of the vehicle or come inside in contact with each other so it will be great," says server Maya Henry.

Right now there are no official restrictions on dining in restaurants in Acadiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel