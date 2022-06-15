Bus passes provided to non-profit to help community members

Inflation and high gas prices are forcing many to make some tough financial decisions, but now some folks will have an easier time getting to and from work.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux this week delivered bus passes to The Extra Mile.

"You know, I got a call that The Extra Mile is up and running in our community. They're helping those most in need first of all and they needed to connect with some of the state agencies," Boudreaux says.

Extra Mile officials say the passes are for people who don't have a car.

"This was the beginning of series, we're able provide some bus passes for individuals who don't have transportation. And so they'll be able to their job, they'll be able to get back and forth so that they can earn some form of income to support their families," explains George Mills, The Extra Mile's Executive Director.

"The thing about bus passes is that they provide transportation so individuals can come here and then access resource such as treatment and other things to get around. these bus passes provide twelve rides per card and that's really significant in helping the individuals that need them to navigating through this community to access resources access things they would have difficulty otherwise."

Deano Lombardo says The Extra Mile has been a great help to him.

"I was homeless at the time and they really helped me get the resources to get my disability because of being homeless. Without this organization I wouldn't have know how to go about it, I wouldn't have known nothing about how to get the resources I needed and I'm really thankful for The Extra Mile for that," Lombardo said.

Connecting people to help is important, Boudreaux said.

"This is what its all about. Us connecting with the community making sure that the resources that are out there and available that everyone in our community gets them, so its a great day, its the first step in a process of meetings and opportunities that we'll be work with The Extra Mile here in Lafayette and more to come on that," Boudreaux said.