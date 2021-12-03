Broussard to host its 2nd annual Christmas decorating contest

BROUSSARD — Residents and businesses in Broussard can start signing up and designing their Christmas displays.

The City of Broussard is hosting its second annual city-wide Christmas decorating contest.

Registration deadline is December 6th.

The "Let it Glow" contest helps the community to get into the holiday spirit, they say.

Voting will take place December 11th to 19th and winners will be announced on December 20th.

There will be cash prizes for the best residential and best business display.

To register your name and address online, click here to be entered into the contest.

