Broussard to hold annual Christmas parade Saturday

Saturday, the City of Broussard will rebound with their annual Christmas parade.

Streets will start closing at 2 p.m. to make way for a holiday market and crafts for the kids right in front of City Hall.

The parade starts rolling at 3 p.m. and will end with the lighting of the Christmas tree and a visit from Santa Claus.

Mayor Ray Bourque says since they weren't able to have the event last year, they're hoping to make this one better than ever.

"It's absolutely wonderful to get back to normalcy and have our Christmas parade again. It's very exciting for our city and we're doing it bigger and brighter than ever," Bourque adds. "We've decorated downtown Broussard with a bunch of Christmas lights this year, there's a selfie station at the Voisin Broussard House, and that house is decorated for families to come out and take pictures in the sleigh. We're making sure that we're supplying the real Christmas experience in our city."

