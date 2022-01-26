Watch
Broussard to again hand out at-home COVID tests

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:46:16-05

The City of Broussard will be distributing more at-home COVID-19 tests for Broussard residents.

At-home COVID-19 tests will be distributed by the Broussard Fire Department on a first come first served basis starting Wednesday, January 26 and Thursday, January 27.

Tests will be given out from 12:00 pm -3:00pm, or until supplies are depleted, at Arceneaux Park.

Only one test per person in the vehicle will be given out.

