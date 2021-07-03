Broussard resident celebrates 100th birthday

A Broussard resident is celebrating a very special birthday this weekend.

Ms. Mazel is turning 100 years old. She lives at Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living, where a party was held Friday with live music, delicious cake, and drinks.

Administrators at Camelot say Ms. Mazel is "very graceful, poised, and is always put together."

"Some say that she looks like she's in her 70s!" they add.

Ms. Mazel said she had a great time at her party.

"I think it was a good time for me," she said. "I have no idea, it just came up on me without me knowing it!"

