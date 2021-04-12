Broussard raises flag to mark National Donate Life Month

The City of Broussard, in partnership with LOPA, hosted a Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony honoring organ and tissue donor heroes.

The event took place at St. Julien Park; the Donate Life flag was presented by the Honor Guard and blessed by Pastor Gabe Smith of Our Savior's Church Broussard before it was raised.

"We are honored to partner with LOPA to remember, and pay tribute to, all LOPA heroes and their families," says Mayor Ray Bourque. "April is National Donate Life Month, and we are proud that St. Julien Park is providing the backdrop for these families to celebrate and honor their loved ones."

Every April, LOPA focuses statewide attention on the potential individuals have to Make Life Happen by registering their decision to be an organ, eye and tissue donor and by considering being a living donor. National Donate Life Month (NDLM) was established by Donate Life America [Notes:donatelife.net] and its partnering organizations in 2003. Observed in April each year, NDLM helps to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

LOPA's role is to saturate the community with information on the critical need for organs and tissues for transplant. There are almost 2,000 Louisianans currently waiting on their second chance at life, LOPA says.