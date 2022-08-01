Broussard police investigating fatal shooting

BROUSSARD, La. – A 69-year-old man is in jail accused of second-degree murder following a brief stand-off Sunday night.

On July 31, 2022, at 10:00 PM, officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the 400 Block of E. Fourth St. for a report of someone being shot, according to Captain Zac Gerard, Broussard Police Department.

Officers were directed to a residence where there was a brief standoff and the suspect identified as Edward Lee was taken into custody without incident.

The victim (not yet identified pending next of kin notification) was found dead inside the home. Investigators say the victim was an occupant of the residence.

Lee was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police ask if anyone has information on this case, to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

