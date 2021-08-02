Watch
Broussard Police implementing COVID restrictions

Broussard Police holding awareness training at Broussard Middle
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 02, 2021
Starting tomorrow, the Broussard Police Department is implementing new COVID restrictions.

"Chief Vance Olivier and The Broussard Police Department remain committed to the safety of the citizens of Broussard, in addition, the health and well-being of each citizen is a concern. With this in mind, Broussard Police Department will be altering our operations within the agency," a post on the BPD Facebook page states.

"Effective Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the ￼Broussard Police Department will be suspending all fingerprinting and vehicle inspections at our office. All visitors coming into the Broussard Police Department will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. In-person interviews by police officers may be conducted outside the police department. Payments for most citations may be paid online," the post states.

Call (337) 837-6259 for more information about paying citations online. You can also call if you have questions, the post states.

