Broussard Police host Shop with a Cop

With Christmas coming up, Broussard Police officers are making sure kids in the community will have presents under their Christmas tree.

Wednesday, police officers went shopping at Walmart with children from the community.

Several Broussard Police officers participate in a fundraising event in the months of November and December. Officers raised money from a recent facial hair fundraiser to purchase gifts for kids.

"We all came up with the idea to help out the community, give back in a way, so we got back with the schools and we found some children that could use a little extra," explained Sgt. Tyler Daigle. "We're here as we're able to give them a little bit more for Christmas."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel