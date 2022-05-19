Broussard Police: 2-year-old now in stable condition

The 2-year-old that was sent to the hospital in critical condition has improved

Broussard Police say the child's condition has been downgraded since the May 16, 2022, incident on E. Third Street. The child is said to be in "stable condition."

A 10-month-old was found at the residence after a welfare check by officers.

The investigation is ongoing but police arrested 49-year-old Tammy Clause in connection with the death of the infant and injuring of the 2-year-old.

Clause was the caretaker of the children. She was booked on Second Degree Murder and Second Degree Cruelty to Juveniles.

