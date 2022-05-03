Broussard Officer accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A Broussard Police Officer is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Iberia Parish.

On April 1, 2022, investigators with the New Iberia Police Department received a complaint regarding an indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes.

Ryan Carlin, 34, turned himself in at the New Iberia Police Department on Monday and was later booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Carlin has been on paid administrative leave since April 4, 2022, when the Broussard Police Department was notified he was under investigation by the New Iberia Police Department, according to Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier.

"As a leader in law enforcement, rest assured. Myself and my agency will always respect and cooperate with the criminal justice system in which we serve," said Chief Olivier.

Carlin remains on leave at this time as the circumstances of his arrest and his current employment status are reviewed and considered by department administration.

