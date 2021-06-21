Broussard named La. Development Ready Community

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) recognized Broussard on Monday as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. The Lafayette Parish municipality becomes the 47th participant in the community development program, now in its 13th year.

The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants prepare and become more competitive for new investments and jobs, according to an LED release. The program guides selected communities through the creation and implementation of a strategic plan. By following its plan for multiple years, participants leverage their assets and address their particular challenges to become more competitive in attracting growth to their communities.

“Public officials and community leaders in Broussard have learned that they can attract business and bring people into their community by working together and forming productive partnerships,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The LDRC program has proven useful for many small municipalities and rural communities that seek to attract new business investment and quality jobs. We congratulate Team Broussard on gaining their certification and completing this rigorous program. This work will certainly result in economic growth in their community.”

City officials, Broussard Chamber of Commerce leadership, area tourism professionals, and local and regional economic development organizations worked together to achieve Broussard’s LDRC status, according to LED. By conducting community surveys, town hall meetings, and multiple committee meetings, it was determined that many of the identified community needs were already being addressed by the city.

“Working with Louisiana Economic Development has helped us identify our strengths as a city and clearly define our assets, allowing Broussard to be listed as a development-ready community on the state’s website,” Mayor Ray Bourque said. “Broussard is ready to compete for more economic opportunities, and the LDRC certification puts us in the best position for growth, attracting companies that are ready to invest in communities like ours.”

“The Broussard Chamber is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their highest potential, and one way we do that is by seeking out unique opportunities to develop our community and grow our economy,” Broussard Chamber President Stacy Romero said. “The type of strategic, purposeful and comprehensive development plans established through the LDRC program will help our city build upon current successes and expand fledgling initiatives, ensuring that our community remains poised for growth.”

For more information about the LDRC program, visit the LED website or contact LED Director of Community Competitiveness Stacey Neal at stacey.neal@la.gov or 225.342.4703.

