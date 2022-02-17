Watch
Broussard distributing free COVID tests Friday

City of Broussard
Posted at 9:05 AM, Feb 17, 2022
The City of Broussard will distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests on Friday, February 18.

The distribution will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Arceneaux Park on E. Main Street in Broussard.

Broussard Police and Broussard Fire Departments will assist in the distribution of the free at-home test kits.

