Broussard distributing free COVID tests Friday

The City of Broussard will distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests on Friday, February 18.

The distribution will take place from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Arceneaux Park on E. Main Street in Broussard.

Broussard Police and Broussard Fire Departments will assist in the distribution of the free at-home test kits.

