Broussard council to appoint interim police chief at meeting

The Broussard City Council will meet tonight to select an interim police chief.

The council is expected to meet at 6:00 pm to finalize the appointment of Vance Olivier for the position.

Olivier has been a Lafayette Police Officer since 1995. He has worked in patrol, as a K-9 officer, a field training officer, a detective, a watch commander and currently oversees detective squads as a lieutenant in the Criminal Investigation Division.

Prior to that, he worked for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office from 1990 until 1995 as a patrol officer and member of the Metro Narcotics squad.

The position will only be temporary, as the chief spot is an elected office. Seven men had applied for the interim police chief position at the Broussard Police Department.

Earlier this month , Broussard Police Chief Branon Decou sent a retirement letter to state officials after an announcement about an investigation into sexual harassment allegations of a former employee.

His retirement took effect on June 1.

Since there is more than a year left in Decou's term, the City Council must call an election for the remainder of it. Decou was last re-elected in 2018.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel