Broussard community comes together to help firefighter battling cancer

The Broussard community continues to come together in support of a firefighter fighting cancer.

The Broussard Fire Dept. hosted a blood drive to raise money to help with Alex Bouque's medical expenses.

The is the second benefit that the city has held to help Bourque.

