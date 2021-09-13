Watch
Broussard community comes together to help firefighter battling cancer

KATC
Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 13, 2021
The Broussard community continues to come together in support of a firefighter fighting cancer.

The Broussard Fire Dept. hosted a blood drive to raise money to help with Alex Bouque's medical expenses.

The is the second benefit that the city has held to help Bourque.

