Broussard Christmas Parade Route: road closures

Road closures will be made around Broussard on Saturday, December 4 at 2 P.M. as the community sets up for this year's Christmas parade and events.

The parade will begin at 3 P.M., and the following streets will be closed:

Morgan Street will be closed 2-4pm from Albertson Parkway to Main Street.



Main Street, from St. Cecilia School to Arceneaux Park will be closed from 2-4pm, and from S. Washington to Lafayette St. from 2-7pm.



Railroad Street will be closed at S. Washington & S. Morgan from 2-7pm; however, those needing access for business will be allowed entry.



Polk Street from Main St. to E. Madison will be closed from 2-7pm.

Some streets near Broussard's City Hall will be closed to Papa Noel's Market then lighting of the tree.

The Broussard Chamber of Commerce provides you with a map so parade goers can have a better visual of where the parade will stop and end.

Broussard Police Department says, "Plan ahead and get to your destination early. Be patient with our officers who will be diverting traffic for the safety of the parade participants and pedestrians observing."

For more information, contact Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259.

