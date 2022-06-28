Broussard attorney disciplined by state Supreme Court

The state Supreme Court has disciplined a Broussard attorney.

The discipline handed down to attorney Carol Stookey Hunter was agreed upon by Hunter and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, a release from the Court states.

The investigation began after allegations were made that Hunter notarized a will that was executed by the person outside the presence of the witnesses.

According to the disciplinary document issued by the Court, Hunter admitted that her conduct violated the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The Court issued a six-month suspension to her, but deferred the entire six months and placed Hunter on a year of unsupervised probation and ordered her to attend the Louisiana State Bar Association's Ethics School.

If she fails to comply with any of the conditions of her probation, or commits any misconduct during that year, the Court can activate the suspension or possibly discipline her further, the document states.

Hunter also is responsible for all costs and expenses of the investigation and process, the Court ordered.