Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot Tour to Cajundome

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Reboot Tour to the Cajundome this June.

The group will perform on June 9, 2022 with special guests Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4, at 10:00 am.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the Cajundome box office and Cajundome.com.

For more on tour dates and concert locations, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel