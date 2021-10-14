Broken fiber line causes communication outage at Comeaux High School

LAFAYETTE, La. – All communications including phone and internet services are not available at Comeaux High School because of an outage.

Work crews severed a fiber connection to the school, according to the school district.

Crews are working to repair the issue.

