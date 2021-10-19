Bridge repairs close portion of Rue Des Babineaux in Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Tuesday that a portion of Rue Des Babineaux is now closed for repairs.

The closure is necessary for bridge repairs and will affect the roadway between LA Highway 93 and Courville Road.

LCG says this portion of the roadway will be closed for approximately three weeks.

Detour routes will be posted directing drivers to use Wyman Road.

The portion of Rue Des Babineaux is expected to reopen on November 9 with weather permitting.

