Brees encourages flag football program registration, league returns to Neyland Park

The flag football program founded by Drew Brees is coming back to Neyland Park in Lafayette.

LCG says the grounds at Neyland Park, which are home to Drew Brees’ Football ‘N’ America (FNA) co-ed flag football league, are being prepared for the spring season.

FNA, the Lafayette league is under new leadership, and commissioners Brandon and Krista Mier are in the final stretch of registering players this week.

Boys and girls in grades K-10 are eligible to play. Deadline to register is Sunday April 25, 2021.

Follow this link to register: https://www.playfna.com/League/Lafayette/index.cfm

According to their website, FNA is a non-contact youth co-ed flag football league for children in grades K-10. There are currently 24 leagues in the state.

"Our leagues provide a safe, positive, competitive, and family-friendly environment to learn the game the right way and have fun doing it!"

