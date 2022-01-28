Watch
Breaux Road reopens but will close again for drain installation

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 16:20:51-05

LCG says that Breaux Road will open Friday evening following drainage culvert installations. That work will resume on Monday.

Officials say that the road will open at 5:00 PM and remain open through the weekend but will close again on Monday, January 31 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for drainage crews to complete the x-drain installation.

On Thursday, the closure of Breaux Road was extended due to a utility issue. It was scheduled to reopen by 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 27 but was pushed to be opened on Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The closure was do to subsurface drainage culvert installations. Detour routes were available and local access will be maintained.

