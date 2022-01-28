Breaux Road reopens but will close again for drain installation

LCG says that Breaux Road will open Friday evening following drainage culvert installations. That work will resume on Monday.

Officials say that the road will open at 5:00 PM and remain open through the weekend but will close again on Monday, January 31 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for drainage crews to complete the x-drain installation.

On Thursday, the closure of Breaux Road was extended due to a utility issue. It was scheduled to reopen by 5:00 pm on Thursday, January 27 but was pushed to be opened on Friday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m.

The closure was do to subsurface drainage culvert installations. Detour routes were available and local access will be maintained.

